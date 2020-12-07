Zuva Petroleum Donates Food To Vulnerable Communities

Petroleum giant Zuva Petroleum in line with their corporate social responsibility donated food hampers and Personal Protective Equipment worth US$65 000 to seven selected homes across the country.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Zuva Petroleum chief executive officer Bethwell Gumbo said the company realised the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on vulnerable members of society.

“Our organisation has struggled to meet set targets mainly due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led us to think of the less privileged communities that have had it worse.

“This Christmas season is going to be difficult for many people and as a company, we believe that we should be enablers of sustainable programs that support those less fortunate than ourselves.” said Gumbo

In his acceptance speech read on his behalf by Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Public Service Labour and Social Welfare, Simon Masanga, Labour Minister Professor Paul Mavhima commended Zuva Petroleum for their generosity.

“I commend Zuva Petroleum for their generosity in donating food and washable masks to the selected vulnerable populations of our society. The negative effects of the pandemic have been felt more by the less privileged therefore this donation will bring the much needed relief and cheer especially as we go into the festive period.” said Minister Mavhima

Minister Mavhima said the country has not been spared from the socio economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in closure of companies and retrenchments.

“As a country we have not been spared from the effects of COVID-19. We have introduced Covid-19 movement restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the disease. Noble as these restrictions are, they have also had the unintended consequence of significantly impacting business and livelihoods.

The Covid-19 pandemic severely threatens an already critical food security situation arising from consecutive years of drought and the impact of Cyclone Idai. Cognizant of the impact of the pandemic and Cyclone Idai on food security, the Government has designed social protection interventions top cushion vulnerable members of society.” said the Minister

The donation will benefit Sir Hamprey Gibbs, Jairos Jiri Nguboyenja, Copota, Ngomahuru, Matthew Rusike, Ruvimbo Zimcare Trust and Danhiko.