Zodwa’s Message To Ginimbi’s Friends

Socialite and award-winning businesswoman Zodwa Mkandla has penned a thank you message to her late ex-lover Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kangure’s circle of friends appreciating their role during the funeral.

Ginimbi died in a road traffic accident a few weeks ago with three other associates after his speeding Rolls Roys was involved in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit along Borrowdale road.

The three were socialite Moana, Limumba Karim from Malawi and Alichia Adams a Mozambican who were burnt beyond recognition in a flame that ensued after the Rolls Royce hit a tree.

In her open letter, the businesswoman expressed satisfaction with the send off Ginimbi received giving credit to the late socialite’s friends.

Dear friends of Ginimbi, How do I begin to thank you for the priceless love and support you showed in order for Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure to have the send-off he deserved. Your words and efforts comforted our spirits in one of the most challenging times we have ever gone through. Thank you for coming and supporting us in our grief. Your presence was so much appreciated, with Love Zodwa Mkandla

The duo’s relationship was always shrouded with mystery as the two never publicly came out admitting their union.

However, after Kadungure’s death, more light was shed on the nature of relationship they shared. While some of Ginimbi’s closest friends called her wife, Zodwa identified him as a soulmate.