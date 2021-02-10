Zizoe Takes A Pokes At Mai Titi

Upcoming musician, Zizoe Pamyk who shot to popularity with his short stinted relationship with comedienne Mai Titi is set to release a new song in which he appeared to be taking shots at his ex-lover.

In a one minute thirty seconds video clip Zizoe is captured together with urban groover, Ngoni Kambarami who is set to feature on the track.

He sings, “Wakandiwana ndakadaro, chindisiya ndakadaro, ko rudo harudi nharo kana zvarema tosiya zvakadaro, ndiwe uchaudza vamwe, usatamba namandebvu haanzwaro….. utori hwai isina anofudza.”

Loosley translated, Zizoe says ‘let me continue on as the same person I have always been, we cannot force love, you can’t treat me like that, you are a lost soul.’

Given the background between Mai titi and Zizoe, fans concluded that the song is a message to the former.

After parting ways, Mai Titi came out trash-talking the singer telling the whole world how terrible he is in bed.