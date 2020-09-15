Zimsec Extends Registration Dates For ‘O’ And ‘A’ Level Examinations

The Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) has announced the extension of registration dates for this year’s Ordinary and Advanced level examinations.

Registration for the examinations was supposed to have closed between March and April this year however, the processes were halted when schools closed following the Coronavirus outbreak.

The extension comes at a time schools are preparing to reopen for those who are due to sit for their examinations in a rescheduled calendar.

In a letter to various stakeholder Zimsec Director Dr. Lazarus Nembaware said registration for both Ordinary and Advanced level have been extended until the 2nd of October 2020.

“Zimsec would like to advise all Examinations Centre that registration for the 2020 ZGCE Ordinary and Advanced Level Examinations has been extended to 02 October 2020. Heads of Examination Centres should communicate this extension of registration to all prospective candidates in their communities.” wrote Dr. Nembaware

Due to the disruption on education, the first set of public examinations which are normally taken in June were pushed forward by four weeks and candidates sat for their examinations under strict Covid-19 regulations.

Teacher organisations have appealed to the government to postpone this year’s school calendar citing that the conditions are not conducive since some schools are currently used as quarantine centers for the pandemic.

Government remains adamant having set aside $600 million for disbursement to needy schools to improve sanitation and enable them to reopen safely without risking a spike in Covid-19 infections.