Zim’s Month On Month Inflation Ease

Zimbabwe’s month-on-month inflation rate stood at 3, 83 percent in September shedding 4, 61 a percentage points on the August rate of 8, 44 percent, on the back of stabilization of the foreign exchange market which was pushing inflation.

Latest data released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) this Tuesday, shows that prices relatively eased during the month.

“The year on year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of September 2020 as measured by the all items Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 659,40 percent,” said Zimstat

The agency further indicate that year on year ( annual percentage change) inflation for blended consumer price index for the month of September 2020, as measured by the all items Blended Consumer Price Index (CPI), stood at 376,29 percent.

“The month on month inflation rate in September 2020 was -0, 47 percent shedding 1.88 percentage points on August 2020 rate of 1, 41 percent. The blended CPI for the month ending September 2020 stood at 100, 93 compared to 101, 41 in August 2020 and 21, 19 in September 2019”

Since the introduction of the weekly Forex auction trading system, the Zimbabwe dollar has stood firm restoring sanity in forex trading which had fueled black market exchange movement.