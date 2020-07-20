ZIMRA Busts Fuel Smuggling Syndicate

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority’s (ZIMRA) loss control department cracked a fuel smuggling syndicate at Forbes boarder post which was importing petrol under pretense that it was soyabean oil.

Two man Malvern Mugodoki (38) and Wellington Kasalaweka (34) have since been arrested and appeared before Mutare Magistrate’s Court over fraud allegations, in contravention of Section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act).

This matter was head before Mutare Magistrate Tendai Mahwe, who remanded them out of custody to August 17 on ZWL $1000, 00 with a condition to report once every Friday at Mutare Central Police.

In this matter the accused Mugodoki who reside in Dangamvura and Kasalaweka of Chikanga were represented by Chris Ndlovu of Gonese and Ndlovu Associates.

State prosecutor Godwish Dzivakwe opposed the bail of the duo who acting together on 15 July, allegedly connived to hand over fake import documents claiming that three haulage trucks were loaded with Crude Demmuged Soyabean Oil.

Upon receiving the original import documents the two allegedly connived to defraud ZIMRA, and forged import invoices at a local hide out, replacing petrol for the soyabean oil which is exempted from duty.

They proceeded to subcontract a clearing firm, Southern Business Services Clearing Agents to process the clearance on their behalf, since the firm was authorized to clear tankers.

When Southern clearing agents handed over the forged documents at GMS for processing, ZIMRA officials cleared and produced the import manifest before they were alerted that the trucks were in fact loaded with petrol.

Acting upon this tip ZIMRA officials impounded the three trucks leading to the arrest of the accused persons who were in possession of the false declarations while a computer with the soft copy was also seized.