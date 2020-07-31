Zimplats Augments Output

Mineral production grew two percent from previous quarter for platinum group of metals miner, Zimplats Holdings in the three months to 30 June 2020 on account of increased operating days during the period.

The miner enjoyed essential services provider status since the country went into Covid-19 induced lockdown end of March and made good use of it, attaining incredible 2.4 million fatality-free shifts with no cases of the virus reported during the quarter.

As a result, ore mined reached 1.829 million tonnes (2 percent) up from 1.798 million tonnes achieved previous quarter.

Six elements (6E) production which comprises of platinum, palladium, gold, rhodium, ruthenium and iridium in final product increased 6 percent during the quarter benefiting from the treatment of reverts stockpiled when the furnace was drained in 2019 for rebuilding.

However, tonnage milled fell by 1 percent due to lower running time at the concentrators.

“Running time for the quarter under review was affected by the planned mill reline shutdown at the Selous Metallurgical Complex concentrator plant,” the company said in a statement.

Total operating cash costs in the quarter increased 2 percent to USD 92.683 million from USD 90.430 million previous quarter as a result of increased production and sales.

The group spent USD 300 000 on exploration projects during the quarter against a total commitment of USD 700 000.