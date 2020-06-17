Zimnat Extends Free Insurance Cover To Elderly Home

Zimnat Group has extended its free motor insurance cover for vehicles at the Melfort Old People’s Home until next year as the diversified financial services entity stretches its hand to the less privileged.

Last year the institution pledged to provide one year free insurance cover to a fleet of vehicles donated to the institution which has since lapsed hence the extension.

“We endeavour to continue making life better for the Melfort community, despite these challenging times, and hope our efforts will go a long way” Zimnat Group Marketing Executive, Tatenda Marongwe said.

Located along Mutare Road, just after Harare, Melfort Old People’s home accommodates up to 60 elderly residents, most of whom have been referred to it by the social welfare department.

The home received a donation of vehicles beginning of 2019 and immediately approached the Zimnat Group for assistance with motor insurance.

The first-year term of insurance recently expired and Zimnat proactively renewed the insurance for another year.

Zimnat hence launched a charity drive at the institution, dubbed the Heart to Hand Campaign which resulted in a significant donation of goods which included a 4-plate gas stove, bed linen, grocery items, clothes, cleaning detergents and agricultural inputs that would help the institution become self-sufficient.

“The Zimnat and Masawara family have shown us kindness and love over the past years and we are so grateful that they always help us in whatever way they can” said Pastor Francis the home’s superintendent.

Zimnat is a diversified financial group that offers products across the financial and insurance spectrum. It has four business units namely Zimnat General Insurance, Zimnat Life Assurance, Zimnat Financial Services and Zimnat Asset Management.