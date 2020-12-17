Zimbabwe’s Masiyiwa Appointed To Netflix Board

Zimbabwe business mogul and philanthropist Strike Masiyiwa has been appointed to the content streaming giant Netflix Inc board of directors as the company looks for new markets on the African continent.

In a statement Wednesday, Netflix chairman and co-Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings announced Masiyiwa’s appointment saying his entrepreneurship will bring valuable insights to the organisation.

“We are delighted to welcome Strive to the Netflix board, his entrepreneurship and vision in building businesses across Africa and beyond will bring valuable insights and experience to our board as we work to improve and serve more members all around the world.” said Hastings

Masiyiwa becomes the first African to join the Netflix board which has more than 190 million subscribers across the globe.

His appointment ensures that Netflix still has one black director following the departure of Susan Rice who became first black board member in 2018. Rice is leaving to join President elect Joe Biden’s administration.

The founder and executive director of Econet Global was named among the top 50 most important people in business in 2020 after his foundation the Higher Life Foundation paid in cash and others assistance to more than 1700 health care workers who had embarked on an industrial action.