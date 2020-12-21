Zimbabweans Urged To Remain Cautious Of Covid-19

Leading financial institution ZB Financial Holdings (ZBFH) has urged the nation to remain watchful and observant of Covid-19 regulatory measures to consolidate the gains made so far, in the prevention of the disease.

In a statement, ZBFH group Chief Executive Officer Ron Mutandagayi said citizens must be guided by the World Health Organisation guidelines.

“As a company that has been taking a leading role in the fight against Covid-19, we feel that our efforts will be in vain if people start relaxing at a time when Zimbabwe and the world at large are facing a second wave of infections which have been described as deadlier than the first outbreak.

“We accordingly urge all our customers and stakeholders to observe the Covid-19 stipulated regulations as spelt out by the World Health Organisation and the Government of Zimbabwe through the Ministry of Health and Child Care. These include the regular washing of hands with soap, hand sanitisation and proper wearing of face masks, especially in public place.” said Mutandagayi

He expressed concern over the current overlooking of Covid-19 regulations by members of the public.

“We have been distributing washable face and surgical masks, hand sanitizers, gloves and other personal protective equipment to various institutions across the country. It is, however, worrying to note the current relaxation among members of the public, with many usually hanging their masks on the neck while others are congregating in large numbers quite oblivious of the dangers of Covid-19.

“As ZBFH, the health and welfare of our customers and staff is our priority. We are conscious of the fact that our business exists and thrives from a healthy community. As a corporate, we are investing heavily to promote the health care services for our communities especially on issues related to Covid-19”, he said

The call comes at a time when Zimbabwe has recorded 95 new positive cases and one death which took the country’s total confirmed cases to 11007 with 9 147 of these, having recovered while 304 died from the pandemic as at 9 December, according to statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

ZB Financial Holdings (ZBFH), one of the financial institutions that have been actively participating in Covid-19 prevention programmes committing more than ZW$4 million towards the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical requirements which are used in the Covid-19 fight including N95 and FFP2 face masks, surgical masks B/50, infrared thermometers, goggle glasses, theatre caps and gowns, surgical gloves, liquid soap and sodium hypochlorite.