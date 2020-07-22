Zimbabwe Will Be Owned By Foreigners Says Busha

Opposition FreeZim Congress president, Joseph Makamba Busha has claimed that the country will in the next two years be owned by foreign nations and Zanu PF elites due to the central government’s appetite to please foreign investors at the expense of locals.

In an interview with 263Chat, Busha said the country’s policies and actions must be in sync for the benefit of local people not foreign investors.

“Policies and actions must converge, foreign investors enjoy more benefits than locals already. In the next two years running to 2023 general elections Zimbabwe shall be owned by Belarus, China, Russia and Zanu PF elites. Economic development must be inclusive,” said Busha.

He urged Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to scrap the idea of a startup Victoria Falls stock exchange and focus on real issues affecting Zimbabweans.

“The Minister of Finance Honourable Mthuli Ncube proposes the startup Victoria Falls stock exchange, he must forget, scrap that idea and focus on real issues that are affecting our people. Government wanting to ban the trading of duly set Old Mutual shares on the Zimbabwe Stock exchange would spook any investor and make the proposed Victoria Falls Stock exchange a white elephant.

“As President of the FreeZim Congress and God willing the next democratically elected president of the Republic of Zimbabwe I urge the current government to be accountable to the citizens, do not plunder the country,” he said

In May this year, Minister Ncube announced plans to establish the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFSE) which will be denominated in foreign currency and aimed at “foreign investors and global capital, especially the mining sector.

VFSE will be managed by the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange, which operates the country’s main bourse in Harare.