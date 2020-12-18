Zimbabwe To Host ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023

Zimbabwe will host the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced.

The tournament, scheduled for 18 June-9 July 2023, will feature 10 teams and serve as the final qualifying event to decide the last two participants for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 participants will include the bottom five sides from the 13-team ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, excluding India, as well as the top three teams from the World Cup League Two and the top two teams from the World Cup Qualifier Playoff.

All matches in the qualifier tournament will have one-day international status.

The event will be subject to COVID-19 arrangements if still required at the time.

Zimbabwe successfully hosted the 2018 edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier across the three cities of Harare, Bulawayo and Kwekwe.