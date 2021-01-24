Zimbabwe set to host Pakistan in women’s one-day, T20 series

The Zimbabwe senior women’s cricket team are set to host their Pakistan counterparts in three one-dayers and two T20 matches next month.

The proposed tour, which is subject to approval from the government of Zimbabwe due to the COVID-19 restrictions currently in place, will be held in a bio-secure bubble with no spectators allowed at the match venue.

All matches are scheduled to be played at Harare Sports Club, starting with the one-dayers on 11, 13 and 15 February.

The T20 games are pencilled in for 18 and 20 February.

The series will mark the first time the Zimbabwe senior women’s team will be involved in international cricket since May 2019.

Both Zimbabwe and Pakistan will be using the tour as part of their preparations for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021, a 10-team tournament that will be held in June and July.

The top three teams from that qualifying event will progress to the 50-over ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand.

The Pakistan senior women’s team are currently touring South Africa and agreed to stop over in Harare after Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) engaged the Pakistan Cricket Board prior to the latest COVID-19 lockdown restrictions imposed by the government.

But ZC, having already successfully hosted domestic competitions in a controlled environment, will host the Pakistan women series in a bio-secure bubble in order to greatly minimise the risk of the coronavirus spreading.

Stringent protocols for the proposed tour are already in place, with the ZC COVID-19 Committee, which includes the organisation’s chief medical officer Dr Solomon Madzogo, meeting twice a week to ensure all is in place for a safe series.