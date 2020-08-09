Zimbabwe-Afghanistan T20I series called off

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has called off the five-match Twenty20 international series against Afghanistan scheduled to be played in Harare in August due to the additional measures put in place by the Government to curb the spread of COVID-19.

ZC had applied for a waiver to proceed with the series in a strictly controlled environment, but with Zimbabwe experiencing a spike in the number of coronavirus cases, the Government advised through the Sports and Recreation Commission that the country was not ready as yet to host visiting teams.

“We were keen to see the imminent and safe return of cricket, but we understand the Government’s health concerns and accept that cancelling the proposed tour is sensible and in the best interest of players, match officials, volunteers, service providers, fans and the wider community,” ZC Acting Managing Director Givemore Makoni said.