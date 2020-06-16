Zim Songbird Bags BET Award Nomination

SOUTH African-based songstress Sha Sha has made history after becoming the first Zimbabwean musician to bag a BET nomination.

By Dyson Murwira

Born Charmaine Mapimbiro (25) Sha Sha was nominated under the Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act award and will battle it out with other nominees from the United Kingdom, Nigeria and France.

Sha Sha made waves in South Africa in 2019 with Amapiano smash hits like Tender Love, and also featured on MFR Souls’ Love You Tonight and Samthing Soweto’s banger, Akulaleki.

“I am out of words, did not see this coming at all. Honestly, I’m just grateful, thankful, excited, numb, just a whole lot of emotions. The mere fact that I’m nominated man! This is amazing!” said Sha Sha on Twitter.

She rallied her fans and fellow Zimbabweans to help her bring the prestigious prize home.

“I need you all more than ever to bring this home.”

Sha Sha becomes one of the few Zimbabweans to receive international musical recognition, and the first to be nominated for a BET award.

In 2015, Zimbabwean-born producer Brian Soko scooped two Grammys for his work on Beyonce’s Drunk In Love, and another US-based singer, Bantu, was nominated in 2020 for the soundtrack album ‘Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse’, which features his catchy tune “Familia” which has raps from Nicki Minaj.

Sha Sha grew up in Dangamvura, Mutare, and discovered her talent through singing in the choir back in the day. While in Zimbabwe, she met Australian-based RnB crooner Audius Mtawarira, who mentored and assisted her to get her break in South Africa.

While in South Africa, she linked up with DJ Maphorisa through her cab driver and her career shot to the roof, as he facilitated collaborations with Mlindo The Vocalist and Don Laka for her. Sha Sha released her debut album, Blossom, in 2019.