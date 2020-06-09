Zim Records Twelve More COVID-19 Recoveries

The government yesterday confirmed that a total of 46 people have recovered from COVID-19 as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

In its daily COVID-19 update, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said the 12 new recoveries were confirmed through two consecutive PCR negative tests from samples taken at least 24 hours apart in line with the WHO guidelines.

Of the 12 recoveries, 11 are from Masvingo while one is from Mashonaland East.

To date, the country has recorded 287 positive COVID-19 cases, 46 recoveries and four deaths.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s neighbor, South Africa has as of yesterday recorded 50 879 cases, 26099 recoveries and 1080 deaths.

Globally 6.8 million cases have been recorded so far with the death toll nearing 400 000.