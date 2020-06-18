Zim Pays Tribute To Chinese Covid-19 Support

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has expressed gratitude to the People’s Republic of China for its continued support in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic which has claimed millions of lives worldwide.

This came out during the China-Africa Extraordinary Summit on Solidarity against Covid-19 yesterday.

“We are enthused by the pledge from the Government of the People’s Republic of China for financial support to the World Health Organisation.

“In the case of Zimbabwe, the provision of medical supplies and personal protective equipment for front line workers, among other material support helped our preparedness and response mechanisms,” the President said.

Covid-19 broke in Chinese Wuhan province last year and since then the Asian giant has led the way in fighting the spread of the virus.

Earlier this year, a Chinese medical team of experts came to Zimbabwe and made observations and recommendations that bolstered the strategies for Prevention and Control of the pandemic in the Southern African country.

The President went on to acknowledge and commend the critical role of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other United Nations agencies in the fight against the pandemic.

However, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to continue offering support to African countries at a time regional states are grappling with economic downturn from the pandemic.

“In the face of COVID-19, China and Africa have offered mutual support and fought shoulder to shoulder with each other. China shall always remember the invaluable support Africa gave us at the height of our battle with the coronavirus,” Jinping said.

He added that in the face of COVID-19, China and Africa have withstood the test of a severe challenge.

“The Chinese people have put up a fierce fight and made enormous sacrifice to bring the situation in China under control. Still, we remain mindful of the risk of resurgence. In the same spirit, governments and peoples in Africa have put up a united front and, under the effective coordination by the African Union, have taken strong measures to effectively slow the spread of the virus. These are indeed hard-won results,” added President Jinping