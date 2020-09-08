Government has announced the re-opening of the country’s skies to both domestic and international flights with effect from 10 September and 1st of October respectively.

Speaking during a post cabinet briefing today, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said cabinet had already approved guidelines for the safety of both travellers and aviation staff.

“Cabinet approved the opening up of the country’s skies to both domestic and international flights effective 10th September and 1st October, 2020, respectively.

“Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been put in place for the reopening of international and some domestic airports. The National Guidelines for Aviation Safety and Security have been developed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) to ensure the safety of both the travellers and airport staff.

“These are additional to temperature testing, social distancing, sanitization, and mandatory wearing of masks.

“All travellers will be required to have a PCR COVID-19 Clearance Certificate issued by a recognized facility within 48 hours from the date of departure, in line with WHO guidelines,” said Mutsvangwa.