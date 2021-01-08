Local hospitals in the country are reportedly overwhelmed by patients seeking treatment for COVID-19 with former deputy finance minister Terrence Mukupe claiming that he saw dead bodies everywhere after he visited Parirenyatwa hospital in Harare.

Posting on Facebook, Mukupe said his friend was recovering from a heart ailment and contracted COVID-19 whilst in hospital while claiming that Parirenyatwa is overwhelmed.

“I am disappointed. A friend of mine went into Pari with a heart condition and tested for COVID-19 and was negative. She was getting treatment for the past 8 days and was responding well. Family was now talking and laughing with her and she suddenly goes in a coma overnight and has contracted COVID-19 whilst in hospital,”

“Manje tikarwara toendepi been to Pari dead bodies everywhere of people dying from COVID-19. Clearly the health institution is overwhelmed Mwari pindirai,” said Mukupe.

On Wednesday, the Zimbabwe Nurses Association complained about being forced to work even after coming into contact with Covid-19 patients, or exhibiting symptoms.

“There is massive panic amongst our colleagues at the hospital, particularly nurses working at casualty and it’s a pity that most nurses are testing positive for Covid and nothing is being done, and this is being kept secret by management,” ZINA said in a communique to nurses.

“There is a disturbing development which is taking place behind the scenes. Nurses’ results that are positive are being delayed to be released or they are manipulated to be negative. Covid is real and is killing. We cannot keep quiet and be sacrificed by people who don’t care about our welfare.”

Tafadzwa Gurupira, ZINA’s organising secretary, said nurses are being threatened and victimised.

“The Covid-19 situation at the hospital is dire. A lot of nurses are coming to my inbox saying they’re having symptoms. There is one Matron Guduza at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital who went to the Staff Clinic today and instructed the doctor not to give sick leave to nurses who are not feeling well, although most of them have Covid-19 symptoms.

Clinical Director for Sally Mugabe Hospital Hopewell Mugani said Covid-19 infections are present at the health facility among staff members.

“Covid-19 is in our community, it’s no longer coming from outside. Covid-19 symptoms or cases are occurring amongst patients and staff. We’re trying to manage the situation on the ground. This pandemic is at its peak and whenever our staff is showing some symptoms, we advise them to isolate. We’re making sure everything is under control, tests are being done on staff,” he said.

The Permanent secretary in the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana confirmed that hospitals are overwhelmed with patients while urging people to adhere to COVID-19 restriction measures.