Zim Dollar Marginally Drops

By Kudzanai Gerede
Zimbabweans compare the new note with the US dollar note following the introduction of new notes by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe in Harare, Monday, Nov, 28, 2016. The Southern African nation has rolled out a new currency for the first time since 2009 in hopes of easing biting shortages of the US dollar. Banks across the country started issuing the new currency called bond notes, Monday(AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

The Zimbabwe dollar marginally retreated by 0.51 percent (ZWL$0.43) to ZWL$ 82.99 against the American dollar in the latest auction trading conducted this afternoon as the local currency continues to hold its own after months of rapid decline since its introduction 18 months ago.

Since the introduction of the foreign exchange auction, the platform have been crucial in the price discovery of the local currency with market forces now determining the official exchange rate unlike under the foreign currency inter-bank market regime where the rate was being manipulated by the Central Bank.

 

