The Zimbabwe dollar has continued on a gaining streak against the United States dollar trading at ZWL 82.7/USD in the latest auction held this afternoon.

This marks the second consecutive gain since the introduction of the foreign currency auction system mid year as government efforts to mop up excess liquidity continues to pay dividend in the stabilization of the local currency.

Last week the ZWL traded at an ZWL$83.3994.

Below is the table of results for today’s auction.