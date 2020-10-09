Zim Cricket Set For Bio-Secure Bubble Ahead Of Pakistan Tour

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) players will begin life in a bio-secure bubble in Harare on Monday ahead of the tour to Pakistan for a limited-overs series.

They will first undergo tests for COVID-19 this weekend and only those who return negative results will check into a secluded wing at a local hotel before leaving the country on 19 October.

A bio-secure bubble refers to an environment which is cut off from the outside world so as to greatly minimise the risk of the players and support staff contracting COVID-19.

The bubble – which will cover the team hotel, stadium and bus – will also limit the disruption on training and practice should a positive coronavirus case be recorded.

Accordingly, only the travelling players and members of the technical staff will be permitted access to the team hotel and practice ground.

This also means all those in the bubble will not be permitted to have access to families, visitors, friends and relatives for the duration of the isolation period.

All those offering the necessary support services before the team leaves for Pakistan – such as net bowlers, match officials, ground staff and caterers – will also be in the bubble.

Apart from being expected to strictly adhere to all COVID-19 protocols such as sanitisation and social distancing, all individuals within the bubble will be monitored daily through temperature and symptom checks.

Before departing for Pakistan, the touring party will again undergo tests for the virus in line with international travel requirements