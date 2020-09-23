Zim Cricket Gets Nod To Tour Pakistan

The Government of Zimbabwe has granted Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) the permission to tour Pakistan for a limited-overs series scheduled for October and November.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission hereby gives you notice, following your application, that the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation has approved your request to tour Pakistan to play the referenced matches,” SRC Director General Prince Mupazviriho wrote in a letter to ZC.

ZC Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani has applauded the Government for authorising the tour, which will see Zimbabwe playing for the first time since March when many countries across the world banned sporting activities and international travel as part of pandemic lockdown measures aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, the Honourable Kirsty Coventry, the SRC and the entire Government of Zimbabwe for authorising the tour,” he said.

“Needless to say, we at ZC are bursting with excitement as we look forward to playing cricket again and representing our nation with pride and passion in Pakistan.”

The SRC has emphasised the need to ensure COVID-19 preventative and containment measures are observed at all times for the safety of both the players and officials during the tour.

Zimbabwe will face Pakistan in three one-day international (ODI) matches and as many Twenty20 international (T20I) games.

The ODI matches, which will be part of the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, are scheduled for 30 October and 1 and 3 November.

The T20I series is pencilled in for 7, 8 and 10 November.

Zimbabwe has since intensified their preparations for the tour, with a provisional squad of 25 players having been called up for a training camp that started in Harare on Tuesday.