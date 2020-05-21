Zim COVID-19 Cases Rise To 48

Two more cases have tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases to 48 in Zimbabwe.

In a daily update released yesterday, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said both tested positive on their eighth day in quarantine.

“The cases are female returnees, one from Botswana and one from South Africa,” read the update.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care continue to urge the nation to stay home and avoid crowded places.

“Where people come together in crowds, it is more difficult to maintain physical distance of at least one metre,” read the update.

To date, the country has recorded 48 confirmed COVID-19 cases, four deaths and 18 recoveries.