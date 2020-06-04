Zim Covid-19 Cases Continue to Rise

Zimbababwe’s COVID-19 confirmed cases now stands at 222, 29 recoveries and four deaths after the country recorded 16 new cases yesterday.

According to Ministry of Health and Child Care, the 16 new cases are all returnees from South Africa who are in mandatory quarantine.

Zimbabwe has also upped its border control systems to curb illegal entry of returnees while trying to avoid the mandatory 21 day quarantine.

Speaking during Tuesday’s post cabinet press briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services minister, Monica Mutsvangwa warned Zimbabweans returning home from abroad against absconding from quarantine centres.

“The importance of the risk posed by border jumpers and quarantine absconders cannot be overstated,” said information minister Senator Monica Mutsvangwa Monday evening.

“Going forward, persons who abscond from quarantine centres will have their details published so that communities are aware of the potential risks in their midst.”

First lady, Auxilia Mnangagwa has also urged Zimbabweans to report the returnees whom they suspect of having absconded from quarantine centres.

However, the country has been under lockdown since 30 March 2020 and movement of people being monitored.

Meanwhile, a local media has confirmed that more security personnel have been deployed to the country’s borders and ports of entry while high-tech equipment will be used as part of efforts to prevent illegal border crossing by people unwilling to go through the required 21-day-quarantine as the country battles Covid-19.