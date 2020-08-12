‘Zim Better Than SADC Countries’- Charamba

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba Wednesday declared that Zimbabwe is better than SADC countries and could soon be better than South Africa, development-wise.

Charamba was responding to Lindiwe Zulu, Chairperson of the ANC’s international relations committee who was quoted in today’s press as calling for “honest and frank” discussion on the situation in Zimbabwe while alleging that there is a crisis in the country.

Over the past two weeks, Zimbabwe has been rocked by allegations of human rights abuses, including the persecution of the opposition and civil society members as well as alleged abductions and brutalisation of government’s critics.

The situation has attracted worldwide condemnation and South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as SADC and AU chair has since sent special envoys to investigate the allegations.

However, in a Twitter tirade, Charamba attacked Zulu saying she was not the best person to comment on the developments in Zimbabwe, a country he said has the capacity to be developed better than every SADC country, were it not for sanctions.

“Relatively speaking, Zimbabwe is a lot better by way of the level of industrialization in relation to other SADC, countries. And with projects which are underway, very soon Zimbabwe should be able to peep at South Africa as an alternative industrial hub.

“The western world is aware of this and is doing its damndest to stop that from happening. Of course, they will fail. What Zimbabwe will not countenance are career politicians from elsewhere who seek to use Zimbabwe and her sanctions-related challenges to build personal profiles and names for international appointments. That would be blatantly cynical and very unfriendly.

Charamba poured cold water on rumours of a government of national unity, GNU” which many believe could take the country ou out of the political and economic mess it is in.

He said the discussion must be had by all SADC countries, not the ANC government.

“Again, I am not sure the ANC govt can do anything about that ( mediation of a GNU). Or to imagine that creating a GNU in Zimbabwe a very foolish proposition which is entertained by some elements in the ANC will change that structural deformity. Not even an ouster of Zanu-PF would change that,” he said.