ZERA Hikes Fuel Price

News
By Staff Reporter
An employee fills a vehicle with petrol at a fuel station in New Delhi June 25, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/Files

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has once again hiked the price of fuel with petrol and diesel now selling from a previous price of US$1.26 and US$1.27 from US$1.21 and US$1.23 respectively.

In local Zimbabwean dollars petrol now costs ZWL$104.82 while diesel will sell for ZWL$105.58 from the previous price of ZWL$99.35 and ZWL$100.91 respectively.

The new prices are effective today 5 February 2021.

Below is the new price sheet posted on ZERA’s Twitter account.

