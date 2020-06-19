ZCTU To Embark On Nationwide Protest Against Salaries

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has announced plans to launch nationwide protests against low wages and escalating prices of goods and services.

Speaking during a press conference in Harare today ZCTU president, Peter Mutasa said they are calling for all Zimbabweans across the country to mount a peaceful push for a better Zimbabwe.

“We are calling on all Zimbabweans who have Zimbabwe at heart to join the ZCTU as we mount a peaceful push for a better Zimbabwe. However, we cannot mobilise on the basis of sectors. No more informal-formal divide, no more urban-rural divide, no east, west, south and north divide only the poor and oppressed collectively wagging a struggle for a fair share of the cake,” said Mutasa.

He applauded the stance taken by health workers who yesterday announced that they were embarking on an industrial action.

“The nurses have already shown the way and we must support them. We salute the heroic and united position adopted by the health service workers who are fighting for better salaries. They are frontline workers in the fight against Corona Virus,” he said

Mutasa lamented the lack of cushion allowances during the Covid-19 induced lockdown despite promises from the Government.

“Zimbabweans are dying silently during this lockdown period due to hunger and starvation. The ZWL$200 per household promised by the Government during this lockdown has not reached them despite it being too little.

“No one will fight for us but ourselves. As workers, it is our belief that we have a Constitutional right to go and fill the streets and I am inviting Zimbabweans to this worthy struggle. It will be tough, but be assured victory is certain if we are united and determined.” said Mutasa

Mutasa could not provide the exact dates of the protests but said anytime next week.The country is currently facing the worst economic crisis since President Emmerson Mnangagwa took oath office in 2018.