ZanuPF Youth League Calls For Justice In Chinese National’s Case

The Zanu-PF Youth League Thursday called for the law authorities to decisively deal with the case of a Chinese national, Zhang Xuen , who shot and wounded two mining workers at Reeden Mine in Gweru last week,

Xuen has since been arrested for his crime after a dispute with his employees Wendy Chikwaira (31) and Kennedy Tachiona (39) led to him firing gunshots, which injured the workers.

In a statement, the Zanupf youth league acting Deputy National Secretary, Tendai Chirau, called for the law to take precedence in a case which they described as an inhume act.

“It is our fervent hope that the law will speedily take its course and remind all employers (domestic and foreign) that workers have rights too,” part of the statement reads.

It further stated that the actions by Xuen put a dent on the cordial relationship between Beijing and Harare.

“We express our utter shock, dismay and grief at Zhang Xuen’s murderous actions which not only threaten the peace, progress and stability that characterises the Second Republic but actions which also risk being misinterpreted in the context of the bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and its all-weather friend China,” said Chirau

The Chinese Embassy last week issued a statement saying it would firmly “…support Zimbabwe’s law enforcement authority agencies to transparently and openly investigate and handle the case in accordance with the law of Zimbabwe.”

Xuen’s act sparked outrage on social media platform with some calling for his immediate deportation from the country while others said he should be locked up.

Accordingly, we encourage the courts as well as mining regulation authorities to send an urgent and strong warning to those who dare take advantage of the humility of Zimbabweans by turning the mining sector into a wild–wild west where laws are senselessly flouted in pursuit of personal gain and greediness.