Zanu PF Warns Hopewell Chin’ono

The ruling Zanu PF has sent a chilling warning to journalist Hopewell Chin’ono accusing him of attacking President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his family through social media.

Addressing journalists in Harare today, acting Zanu PF spokesperson, Patrick Chinamasa told Chin’ono to stop his attacks on the integrity of the first family through social media.

“Zanu PF has noted with concern, the systematic, well-choreographed and sponsored attacks on the first family by unscrupulous characters such as Hopewell Chin’ono this time targeting the President’s son” said Chinamasa.

“We are aware that these baseless attacks did not start today but need to stop forthwith. From all false attacks that the First Lady’s convoy hit a child in Kwekwe to that one of his sons has interests in Drax International all of which have not been backed by any evidence except publication of pictures involving a Delish Nguwaya, we warn the public and those writing these lies to stop.

“The President posed for photos with various business players both local and international particularly those donating for Covid-19 as a gesture of appreciation. This cannot therefore translate to owning, knowing or working with those businesses either personally or otherwise. We therefore wish to advise false news peddlers and our detractors to desist forthwith from perpetrating desperate assassinations and shenanigans” added Chinamasa

In response Chin’ono said his life was now in danger, demanding that those aggrieved by his social media posts approach the courts.

“My life is now in danger after ZANU PF attacked me personally through their spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa. I am only a detractor of corruption. I am a trained journalist, if I have said something that is not true, legal remedies are there. I will not be cowed through fear” responded Chin’ono on Twitter.