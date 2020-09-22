Zanu-PF Warns Against Candidates Imposition

Zanu-PF Political Commissar Victor Matemadanda Tuesday warned his party members against imposing candidates for the upcoming District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections which will be held in November.

The DCCs had been shelved since 2012 as the party viewed them as a cause for factional fights.

However, the elections been tainted by allegations of candidate impositions and vote buying after some party heavy weights were sucked in the saga.

In the Midlands Province, it is reported that some members were forwarding names of their preferred candidates which would not have been approved by the people.

However, Matemadanda warned that there will consequences to such actions.

“No leader is going to give an input on who should be what, it must be the people themselves who choose who they want to be led by,” he said.

He further stated that the DCC will be to strengthen the party hence it needs leaders who are recommended by the people.

“So the democratic value is that we are also emphasizing on practicing internal democracy where there is not going to be any restriction and obstruction. At the end of it all, this process is aimed at strengthening the party not individual because the belief and desire is that the process should bring in people that are purely going to be serving the party not any leader in the provinces or districts and so forth.

“There had developed a tendency where an MP (Member of Parliament) would want to influence who goes where looking at 2023 so that they create a ground for campaigning, “Matemadanda retorted.

Matemadanda warned that any deviation from the laid out guidelines will be considered as indiscipline and “action will be taken”

Zanu-PF Midlands provincial chairman,Daniel Mackenzie Ncube said it was unfortunate that some people in leadership wanted to influence people to submit their CVs.

“We have heard reports of scheming taking place in a number of places. We heard some reports from Zvishavane, here in Gweru as well as Chirumanzu. We are saying as a party we don’t tolerate scheming. Let the best candidates win. People should be given space to choose leaders of their choice without any undue influence,” he said.