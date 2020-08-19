Zanu PF To Intensify Party Recruitment

The governing Zanu PF party is set to embark on an intensive party recruitment exercise following overwhelming interest from former and new members in recent months, acting party spokesperson, Patrick Chinamasa has said.

Speaking at a post-politburo press briefing this afternoon at the party headquarters, Chinamasa said Zanu PF is set to intensify its electronic party card system to sustain massive numbers interested in joining the party.

“We also received reports that there were a lot people approaching the party wanting to join and rejoin the party from various locations internally and externally and so as a politburo we have resolved that we must intensify the issuance of party cards,” Chinamasa told reporters.

The exercise, Chinamasa said will involve intensifying issuance of conventional manual party cards to members wishing to join the revolutionary party and this will run concurrently with the online registration.

“Initially we can follow documents, manual cards as in the past but also we want to catch up with technological advancements and innovations and introduce and electronic party card system, we already have it but want to make sure we unroll this project in a more systematic manner,” he said.

Zanu PF intends to add on top of its 2.4 million voters who voted in its favor in the 2018 election plebiscite.

The development could be construed as marking the beginning of the party’s mass mobilization strategy for the 2023 Presidential elections especially at a time support for the ruling party is seemingly dwindling due to its failure to rescue the economic situation from abyss.

Lately, there are growing voices of dissent against the ruling party on social media platforms for its failure to achieve its electoral promises of 2018 and also gross human rights and property rights abuses.

The country is undergoing the worst economic situation since 2008 characterized by hyperinflation and power and energy shortages.

Chinamasa also said the party will soon be preparing for the anti-sanctions day scheduled for the 25th of October.

“Preparations for the 25 October SADC anti-sanctions day preparations will be starting soon guided by the current lockdown measures,” he said.