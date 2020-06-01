Zanu-PF Targets 5 Million Supporters By 2023

The ruling party, Zanu-PF says it is targeting an extended membership of five million supporters for the 2023 elections as the party intensified its preparedness for the polls in three years’ time.

The party’s National Political Commissar, Victor Matemadanda said they are mobilizing from the grassroots level in order to grow.

“We are still feeling very positive that we will make the five million membership target by 2023,” he said.

He added that the mobilization was hampered by the ongoing lockdown

“We have not stopped working out cell structures and mobilizing and capacitating our people. The party never stopped carrying out programs, we are doing them at a lower scale.”

“We are focusing on productivity, this is a year of productivity,” he said. “For as long as we do not turn ourselves from consumers to producers, nothing will change.

He said more activity was happening at the village level where groups of not more than 50 people were allowed to gather while practising social distancing.

The move to increase the party’s membership to five million was one of the party’s resolutions at its Annual National People’s Conference held in December last year.