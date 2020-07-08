Zanu-PF Invited To 31 July Demo

The ruling party, Zanu-PF, has been invited to join the opposition-led July 31 demonstration which is aimed at protesting against the systematic corruption within the President Emmerson Mnangagwa government.

The demo which is being fronted by Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) leader, Jacob Ngarivhume has been gathering momentum on the social media platform.

In an interview with 263Chat yesterday, Ngarivhume said the demonstration is apolitical but people-centred and urged Zanu-PF members to join in and express their views.

He said the idea behind the demonstration was to call on Mnangagwa to decisively deal with corruption, which has become a norm in Zimbabwe.

“We are extending an invitation to Zanu-PF to come and join us because we understand that there are people within that party who don’t want to see what is happening, who are tired of corruption and this is their time to separate themselves from the rest,” Ngarivhume.

Threateningly, Ngarivhume said those in the ruling party who will not join the demonstration would have “sold out’ and they will be identified.

Although Mnangagwa has been vocal in trying to weed out corruption, his government has been inept in its approach to fight the scourge.

Yesterday, Mnangagwa fired his Health Minister, Obadiah Moyo, who is out on bail pending trial for abuse of office and corrupt activities in the handling of COVID-19 funds.

Ngarivhume further stated that the demonstration will unite Zimbabweans in their quest for an inclusive dialogue.

“A non-inclusive agenda will not help the country move forward, in fact, it will divide us. We want to include everyone, we want everyone’s voice, the churches, civil society, security and all parties, they have to have a voice,” Ngarivhume added.

He added that the other movements have suffered in the past because there hasn’t been a convergence on the matter to be demonstrated against.

“The July 31st movement is basically the birthing of a civil rights movement in Zimbabwe, so our difference with other movements is that we are converging around the issues that matter,” he added.