Zanu PF Ballots Thrown in Rubbish Bin

MUTARE-The Zanu PF District Coordination Committee elections here took a new twist after some original ballot papers were found thrown in a rubbish bin, further fueling allegations of massive rigging.

As 263chat reported, some candidates have cast doubt on the contentious elections, which are splitting the party, as not free and fair. The elections spilled into the third day as some centres had not received ballot papers.

Well-placed sources revealed that some original ballot papers were found in a rubbish bin at First Class Academy School in Sakubva Ward 3 yesterday.

A police report was allegedly made at Chisamba police station.

DCC elections have gripped focus on the Mutare district chairmanship’s position, candidates Cecilia Gambe, Clever Muparutsa a former Mutare DCC chairman, Ivan Mbengo a war veteran and Binali Yard a local businessman who enjoys grassroots support.

The race which has now turned into a two horse race of Binali and Muparutsa, both having equal chances of winning the sole position.

Cecilia Game one of the quartet of candidates vying for the Chairman’s post has reportedly written to the party leadership crying foul over delaying the process, a move to frustrate some supporters.

One of the candidate yesterday, commenting on condition of anonymity, said there is a thickening plot to delay the process to frustrate some voters.

“There is now a deliberate plot to delay the process and frustrate my supporters not to vote, the system is now playing its card.

“Just imagine we found used original ballot papers at First Class Academy in ward 3 thrown in various bins, this is rigging,” he said.

Sharp divisions have emerged, especially in Mutare, the epi-centre of Manicaland with some voters in the Electoral College claiming that their votes were cast for them without their knowledge.

Zanu PF secretary for administration Kenneth Saruchera said he was not able to comment to media.