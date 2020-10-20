‘Zacc On Course To Meet Targets By Year End’

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) says it is still on course to achieve the set target of 80 dockets to be completed and submitted to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for prosecution by year end.

In an online interview recently, Zacc spokesperson John Makamure said the organisation has so far submitted over fifty dockets to the NPA.

“We have done very well since our inception. We set a target of 80 dockets and submitted them to the National Prosecuting Authority this year. So far we have successfully completed and submitted over 50 dockets for prosecution.

“We are on course of achieving our targets, what we have done is to strengthen our investigation unit through the hiring of additional staff, training and entering into agreements with key stakeholders,” said Makamure

He disclosed that the asset recovery unit is now operating at full capacity and is ceased with more than 30 applications.

“We have managed to reconstruct our asset recovery unit which is a key component in our investigation mandate. The unit is now fully-fledged. We are ceased with 36 applications to recover assets worth about $4, 5 million.

“We are also looking at assets siphoned abroad and looking to recover assets with the assistance of partners that we have entered into agreement with,” he said

Makamure said the commission has been able to arrest and investigate high profile people who have appeared before the courts.

Former Cabinet ministers Obadiah Moyo and Priscah Mupfumira have pending cases before the courts while former Energy Minister Samuel Undenge is already serving a three year sentence for criminal abuse of office.

In July, Zacc chairperson disclosed the commission had recovered assets worth US$100 million.