Young Nigerian content creator first winner of Sasai’s #ThisIsMyAfrica campaign

LONDON – Nigerian content creator Adekola ‘McKennie’ John Kehinde has been voted the first monthly winner of Sasai’s #ThisIsMyAfrica campaign and is set to pocket US$2 000 in prize money.

The campaign, which is being run by Cassava Fintech International (CFI), the developers of the Sasai super App, comes on the heels of the successful #African&Talented online promotion, which ended in December 2020 with the grand prize winner walking away with US$10,000 in prize money.

Sasai Chief Operating Officer Tapera Mushoriwa said the latest campaign sought to rally and unite all cultures, races and ethnic groups in Africa for an authentic African story through Sasai Moments.

“We are excited to be running #ThisIsMyAfrica initiative and having the opportunity to provide a platform to support Africans to tell their unique and untold African story, as well as offording them creative expression,” Mushoriwa said.

He added that Sasai was keen to empower young people across Africa to promote their talents when they get the chance “to be seen and heard”.

“We congratulate Adekola, from Nigeria, for being the January winner of #ThisIsMyAfrica campaign and we wish him the best in the future,” Mushoriwa said.

He said to participate and stand a chance to win US$2 000, one simply needs to download Sasai on Google Playstore or on the Apple App Store, follow #TIMA on Moments, post their African story and stand a chance to be a winner.

Sasai, Africa’s first all-in-one app, offers a one-stop-shop, seamless and integrated user experience, and brings people and businesses together to share their moments and experiences, and to make payments and access markets for goods and services.

Adekola, who uses the username ‘McKennie’, uploaded a number of photos depicting numerous events and people across the African continent on his Sasai Moments page.

“Thank you #ThisIsMyAfrica. I am super grateful to you for making our dreams a reality. A very big thank you to all who took their time to like, comment and share my posts. Thank you and God bless you,” he said on his Sasai page, after being voted the winner.

Sasai has so far been downloaded in over 180 countries around the world.