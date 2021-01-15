Worst Case Scenario Has Not Yet Manifested: Chiwenga

The government has denied social media reports that local hospitals are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients insisting that the worst case scenario has not yet manifested in the country.

In a statement today, the Vice President who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga said the panic was a result of ’embellished social media allegations by some pen-mercenaries.’

“In light of widely circulating reports alleging that there is a serious deficit of hospital beds, let me point out that these were ‘embellished social media allegations by some pen-mercenaries.’ However, if the need arises in future, my Ministry may consider options of increasing facilities currently designated for COVID 19 or designate more hospitals to take in patients,” said Chiwenga.

Chiwenga said the worst case scenario has not manifested yet.

“In a worst case scenario, that has so far not manifested, all hospitals in the country may be directed to take in citizens affected by COVID 19,” he added.

Chiwenga urged the nation not to panic and rely on official information.

“In my capacity as your Minister of Health and Child Care, I want to take this opportunity to urge our beloved citizens not to panic and that they should rely on official information,” he said.

The Minister highlighted that it would be an exaggeration at this stage to suggest that the country’s health institutions are overwhelmed by cases of COVID 19.

“Admittedly, the recent escalation of cases of the pandemic in the country caused a high demand for health care. Nonetheless, let me reassure citizens that Zimbabwe’s public and private health institutions still have adequate capacity to offer health services to all patients,” said Chiwenga.

He further noted that the government was following the development and dissemination of COVID-19 vaccines by other states, with keen interest.

“As soon as all technical and administrative obligations are met, Zimbabweans can expect to be vaccinated. The vaccination is going to be voluntary. Let me underscore that my Ministry is doing everything possible to ensure that our citizens are safe from possible side effects of some COVID 19 vaccines, currently on the shelf,” added Chiwenga.