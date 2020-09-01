Worry Over Increase In Alleged Abductions

Local human rights lobby group ZimRights has raised alarm over the rise in enforced disappearances of political activists in the country.

In a statement to mark the commemorations of the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, the pressure group says enforced disappearances are used as a tool to deal with dissent.

“ZimRights notes with concern the growing frequency of enforced disappearances. There are many people that have not been accounted for among them Itai Dzamara from 2015, despite a high court order to the police to search for him, Patrick Nabanyana in 2000 and many others. ZimRights notes with concern that enforced disappearances are used as a tool to deal with dissent and create fear in communities.

“The world commemorates this years’ occasion amidst an increase in the number of enforced disappearances since the “new dispensation” came into power. Recently Tawanda Muchehiwa, Joanna Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova, have been victims of enforced disappearances,” reads the statement

The pressure group expressed worry over the lack of political will to ratify important international agreements that compels the prevention of enforced disappearances.

“What is worrisome is the lack of political will by the government to ratify key conventions that obligates the state to prevent enforced disappearances.”

ZimRights called on the Government to put an end to the pervasive culture of enforced disappearance through respecting the constitution of Zimbabwe and ratifying the United Nations Conventions against Torture or Inhuman Treatment as well as the International Convention for The Protection of all Persons against Enforced Disappearances among other progressive conventions.

The lobby group added that investigation and prosecution of the perpetrators of enforced disappearances and a legal framework must be put in place to ensure adequate compensation and rehabilitation for the victims and families of enforced disappearances.

This year’s commemorations come at a time when there has been a spate of allegations of abductions mainly against opposition political activists with the state claiming the abductions are stage managed.