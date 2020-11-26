Women’s Political Participation Key To Democracy
A clarion call has been made to governments and institutions to pave way for increased women’s participation in political spaces as this is key to increased democracy.
Despite the commitment made by most development agencies operating on the ground to mainstream gender into their programmes, women are still viewed as a vulnerable group instead of fully-fledged economic agents.
Poverty and lack of economic security are often regarded as some of the major barriers to women’s political participation.
Speaking during a regional workshop organised by the Institute For Young Women’s Development (IYWD), Zimbabwe Gender Commission Cheif Executive Officer, Virginia Muwanigwa lauded the Zimbabwean constitution for being progressive in fighting for women’s rights.
Women, especially those living in rural and peri-urban areas, continue to face major constraints such as poverty, lack of access to land and property, illiteracy and heavy domestic workloads.