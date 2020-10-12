Winky D, Jah Prayzah Inspire Gospel Singer

Upcoming gospel musician Kudzaishe ‘Sir Alick’ Alick says he is inspired by award winning artists like Winky D and Jah Prayzah for their acceptable character and behavior.

Sir Alick as he is affectionately known has recorded 8 singles three of which were circular in his early musical stages and now has five gospel singles.

The 25 year old Midlands State University graduate whose song -Mbiri yose- is on the ZiFM radio top 20 count down charts says it is a dream for him to receive recognition on one of the country’s radio stations.

“It really feels like a life time achievement. Every child is born with a Dream and we all celebrate when the dream is coming together. For me the ability to pass a message or celebrate God through art is a dream come through. It’s always amazing to be appreciated in efforts the efforts that come from within. So honestly I’m happy and motivated to do more,” said Alick

The Media and Society Studies graduate says he is inspired by a host of musicians whose character and behaviour he hopes to emulate.

“Inspirations honestly for me comes from many people it’s a compilation of people’s characteristics that I hope to build myself from. The accepted character and behaviour of Winky D, Minister Mahendere, Janet Manyowa. The unending lyrical diversity and creativity of Jah Prayzah, Leonard Zhakata and Charles Charamba. Their ability to make a life out of the music they make,” said Alick

He adds “In next few years I hope to be able to establish a brand that is respectable and appreciated by all generations. This way the brand Sir Alick will be able to share its society views, help create some societal abuse and above all be able to praise and worship God with a wider audience.

“I take nothing from any artist, every achievement is an insignia of hard work and pure determination. Which I hope to imitate. I also appreciate and am inspired by the work of Jonah Chivasa. He helped create the music cravings that push me every day.”

Sir Alick hopes to have a collaboration with respected award winning Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo.

“If chance allow I would love to sing with Mercy Chinwo. The idea of collaborations for me comes with relevance of the artist and the song. So I can collaborate with anyone as long as the song is calling for their art.” he said.