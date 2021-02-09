Why Ireland’s tour to Zimbabwe failed to materialise

Following a statement released by Cricket Ireland (CI) on Monday concerning the postponement of Ireland’s proposed tour to Zimbabwe for a men’s six-match limited-overs series, Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) wishes to clarify the circumstances surrounding the postponement.

Due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic across the world – not in Zimbabwe in particular – ZC, like other boards elsewhere, has been forced to readjust its domestic and international cricket calendar.

With Zimbabwe scheduled to face Afghanistan men away and Pakistan men at home between March and April, accommodating the Ireland series in-between the two aforementioned tours as had been proposed was unfortunately not going to be feasible.

To confirm, the postponement of the proposed Ireland tour was due to scheduling challenges and had nothing to do with the “ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country”.

The Government – happy with the bio-secure measures that we put in place in order to greatly minimise the risk of COVID-19 spreading among players and officials – has since granted us permission to resume playing international cricket.

That is why ZC is currently hosting the Pakistan women’s team for three one-day matches and three T20I games at Harare Sports Club before the Zimbabwe men’s side embark on a tour to Afghanistan for two Tests and three T20Is.

ZC and CI have agreed to reschedule the proposed tour for later dates.