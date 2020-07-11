We Will Defend Ourselves, Says Zanu PF Ahead of 31 July Protests

Zanu PF has warned organisers of the 31 July protests that its members will not sit ‘idle-by’ while they are being attacked saying as a party they have a right to defend themselves.

Addressing journalists at the end of the Zanu PF extra-ordinary politburo meeting yesterday, Zanu PF Acting Spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa said there wont be a repeat of the past skirmishes including the 1 August 2018 and 14 January 2019 disturbances.

“Let me warn Chamisa and all those behind the 31 July violent demonstrations, what happened on the 1st of August 2018 will not happen again, what happened on the 14th to the 16th of January last year will not happen again

“And we say to Chamisa… don’t be cowards that you were on the 1st of August 2018 or on the 14 to 16 January last year, you were never to be found, you were in your house, if you do whatever you are threatening to do, come in front and face the music.

“We have our cadres are ready to take on anybody who attacks them, Zanu PF members have a right to defend themselves and will not sit idle by as we did not the 14th to 16th of January,” said Chinamasa.