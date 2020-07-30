We Are On High Alert Says ZRP

The Zimbabwe Republic Police says it is on high alert to deal with any violent activities while urging members of the public to cooperate with security forces who are maintaining law and order in the country.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi threatened that security forces will deal decisively with individual and groups fueling violence.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police urges members of the public to conduct their day to day and normal activities in a peaceful atmosphere and cooperate with police and other security service members who are maintaining law and order in the country.

“All security arms of Government are on full alert and will deal decisively with any individuals or groups fomenting violence and sending threats or provocative messages through the social media or any other means,” said Nyathi.

He reiterated that no demonstrations will take place tomorrow and that police are on high alert to quell any acts of violence.

“We reiterate that no demonstrations will take place in Zimbabwe on 31st July 2020. Those who decide or disregard the law, particularly National COVID-19 regulations will have themselves to blame. Police are aware of various attempts to incite the public through the social media with one group calling itself ‘#1 July Peaceful Demonstrations (3)” threatening to burn a service station in Mvuma on 31 July 2020 and barricade the Harare-Masvingo highway and all roads leading to police stations” he said

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said the WhatsApp group is operated by a South African mobile number with 249 members claiming to be in possession of firearms and they regard them as terrorists.

He adds “The security forces are also aware of these groups that they are spreading fake news that the security services are in support of the 31st July 2020, illegal demonstrations. These are blatant lies, meant to confuse the public, cause alarm and despondency in the security services. The security services remain resolute in defense of the country’s security and the safety of all Zimbabweans”

Police and army personnel were patrolling the streets of Harare today with thousands of people turned away at security services manned road blocks.