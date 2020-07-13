We Are Caught Between A Rock And Hard Place: MDC-T

The Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T has said it is caught between a rock and a hard place as they are in a dilemma to hold their Extra-ordinary congress in compliance with the Supreme Court ruling while the obtaining health situation does not permit large gatherings.

Addressing journalists yesterday, Party Spokesperson Khalipani Phugeni confirmed that police and health authorities rejected their request to hold the congress on the 31st of July-the last day gazetted by the Supreme Court order for them to hold and elect a new leader to replace the late founding father Morgan Tsvangirai.

“We are caught between a rock and a hard place, as it were the standing committee is still on the matter suffice to say we are going for our Extra Ordinary Congress in fulfillment of the Supreme Court judgment but we are also applying other measures to satisfy the police and health authorities. I hope we should be able to strike the balance,” said Phugeni.

Phugeni said their lawyers advised them to proceed with the congress while they are also considering approaching the same court for a waiver.

Asked if holding the congress would not put their members at risk of the COVID-19 pandemic, Phugeni said they had no option but to comply with a court order.

The Supreme Court ordered the MDC factions, one led by Thokozani Khupe and another by Nelson Chamisa to hold an extra-ordinary congress to resolve leadership disputes that started following the demise of Tsvangirai in February 2018.

Chamisa has refused to comply with the ruling insisting that he now leads a different movement the MDC Alliance which held its congress in May 2019.

On the other hand, Khupe has now teamed up with other MDC officials including Douglas Mwonzora, Morgan Komichi, Elias Mudzuri and Tapiwa Mashakada and are working flat out to comply with the Supreme Court order.