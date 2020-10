Warriors Squad For AFCON Qualifiers Announced

Zimbabwe men’s football coach Zdravko “Loga” Logarusic Friday announced a 23 man squad which will take on Algeria in a back to back African Cup Of Nations Qualifier next month.

The Warriors will be looking forward to starting strongly with an away fixture in Algiers on November 12 before the return match at the National Sports Stadium in Harare four days later.

Below is the squad to face the Desert Foxes

Goalkeepers

Tatenda Mkuruva (Michigan Stars, USA)

Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF, Spain)

Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka, SA)

Defenders

Tendai Jirira (Detroit City, USA)

Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor, Turkey)

Divine Lunga (Golden Arrows, SA)

Joran Zemura (Bournemouth, England)

Alec Mudimu (Sheriff Tiraspol, Moldova)

Jimmy Dzingai (Nkana, Zambia)

Tendayi Darikwa (Nottingham Forest, England)

Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Buildcon, Zambia

Midfielders

Marvellous Nakamba (Aston Villa, England)

Marshal Munetsi (Stade de Reims, France)

Knowledge Musona ( KAS Eupen, Belgium)

Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs, SA)

Kundai Benyu (Wealdstone, England)

Tafadzwa Rusike (Zesco United, Zambia)

Butholezwe Ncube (Amazulu, SA)

Ovidy Karuru (Unattached)

Last Jesi (Al Hilal, Sudan)

Forwards

Tinotenda Kadewere (Lyon, France)

David Moyo (Hamilton, Scotland)

Prince Dube (Azam, Tanzania