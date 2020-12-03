Warriors CHAN Provisional Squad Announced

Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušić has named a 34-man provisional squad for the 2021 Chan finals to be held in Cameroon from January 16 to 7 February 2021.

The tournament will be held in Cameroon with Zimbabwe who are in group A which also has Mali and Burkina Faso kick starting their campaign against the hosts.

According to Zifa communications manager, Xolisani Gwesela camping will start from 6 December 2020 and runs until the 20th and will break for the festive season before resuming on the 28th until the team departs for Cameroon.

“The Warriors technical team has named 34 players in the provisional squad for the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals. The team begins preparations on 6 December 2020 until the 20th of December 2020 when they will break for the festive holiday. Camp will then resume on 28 December 2020 until the games begin on 16 January 2021 in Cameroon.

“All stakeholders are reminded that training camps for all national teams in this period are restricted areas due to the fight against the spread of covid-19.” said Gwesela

With the local football league having been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic it will be a mammoth task for the coaches to come up with the right combinations.

SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders), Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos), Nelson Chadya (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum)

Defenders: Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Partson Jaure (Dynamos), Valentine Musarurwa (Harare City), Ian Nekati (Chicken Inn), Qadr Amini (Ngezi Platinum Stars), Frank Makarati (Ngezi Platinum), Raphael Muduviwa (FC Platinum), Pawell Govere (Golden Eagles), Andrew Mbeba (Highlanders)

Midfielders: Juan Mutudza (Dynamos), Valentine Kadonzvo (Chicken inn, Ralph Kawondera (FC Platinum), Trevor Mavunga (Triangle), Phenias Bamusi (Caps United), Wellington Taderera (Ngezi Platinum), Devon Chafa (Ngezi Platinum), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Silas Songani (FC Platinum), Collins Duwa (Triangle United), Tichaona Chipunza (Chicken Inn), Ishmael Wadi (Caps United), Leeroy Mavunga (Caps United), Nqobizitha Masuku (Highlanders), Tatenda Tavengwa (Harare City), King Nadolo (Dynamos)

Strikers: Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn), Stanley Ngala (FC Platinum), Thomas Chideu (Harare City), William Manondo (Harare City)