Wadyajena Jumps Off ZANU PF Youth League Ship

By Shorai Murwira
Gokwe-Nembudziya Member of Parliament Justice Wadyajena with his legal team outside the High Court 10 October 2019

Zanu PF legislator for Gokwe-Nembudziya, Justice Mayor Wadyajena has with immediate effect resigned from his Midlands provincial youth league position citing age.

The flamboyant politician confirmed on Twitter that he is now over the targeted age of being in the youth league.

“Effective immediately, I resign from my position as Secretary for Administration, ZANU-PF Youth League, Midlands Province. I’ll certainly miss my Comrades there but there’s always a time to say goodbye and this is it! Being over 35, I’m not a youth any longer!,” said Wadyajena.

Shorai Murwira 863 posts 0 comments

Journalist based in Harare

