VUCA Environment Training On The Cards

Local skills development organisation AfriSkills will be holding an executive training workshop under the theme Strategic Management in a Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous (VUCA) Environment between 3 and 4 December at Dzimbahwe Lodges, Ruwa Harare.

This hands-on course is designed to balance theoretical and practical topics, from organisational behaviour, strategic management, behavioural economics and social psychology, with specific emphasis on their application in complex and uncertain situations.

Speaking to 263Chat, Afri Skills’ Lloyd Chikati said the training is more essential now more than ever against the backdrop of COVID-19.

“This year, more than ever, we face increasing Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity in our economic and business environment. The pressure to make effective decisions is greater than ever, and the stakes are high,” said Chikati.

He added, “When professionals are promoted to leadership positions, there is an expectation that brilliance in technical disciplines will translate to leadership excellence and strategic outlook overnight. It is however not true. With the world becoming more volatile and uncertain, different skills and knowledge are required to make decisions, lead and inspire people.”

The training will be conducted by George Masvipe, a versatile and experienced Financial Modeller, Researcher, Business Analyst and Strategist.

He holds MSc in Finance and Investment from National University of Science and Technology (NUST), MSc in Strategic Management from Chinhoyi University of Technology, BCom (Hons) in Economics from Midlands State University, a Diploma in Economics and Commerce from the College of Professional Management (UK), a Certificate of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and a Certificate in Mixed Methods Data Analysis.