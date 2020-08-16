VISET response to Minister Nyoni’s Remarks on Infrastructure Development

Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (VISET) welcomes remarks made by Minister of Women Affairs, Community and Small and Medium Enterprises Development, Dr Sithembiso Nyoni during her visit to Ensimbini Odds and Arts market in Makokoba. Dr. Nyoni urged local authorities to ensure they provide infrastructure for informal traders at their markets rather than just milking them for taxes without reinvesting in improving market spaces. Traders at Ensimbini erected a perimeter fence at a cost of USD 5000 as part of compliance to Covid-19 measures. They are also sanitizing and conducting temperature checks on all those visiting the market.

It is VISET’s contention that such partnerships should be encouraged and that local authorities should offer incentives to informal traders for infrastructure development rather than looking to private partnerships that will result in them charging unrealistic fees in order to recoup investment.

As VISET we will continue to lobby central government so that we ensure that changes are made at policy level to empower traders to be involved in issues to do with developing their market places